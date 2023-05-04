Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

