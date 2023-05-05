121,924 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 121,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.