124,724 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 12.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bilibili by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

