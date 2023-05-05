14,749 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 62.00%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

