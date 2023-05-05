16,606 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

