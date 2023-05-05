180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

