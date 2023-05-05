2,544 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

