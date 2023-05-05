4,263 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.