7,138 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

