7,431 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,100. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

