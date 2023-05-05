969,090 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 969,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

