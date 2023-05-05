9,919 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.