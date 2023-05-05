Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

AFL stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

