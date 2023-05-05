AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AGCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

