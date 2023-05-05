Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Align Technology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 92,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.