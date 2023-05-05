Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $304.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

