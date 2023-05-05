Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $97.53, but opened at $106.49. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $111.56, with a volume of 47,018 shares traded.
The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,140.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
