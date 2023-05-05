Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

