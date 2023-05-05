Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

