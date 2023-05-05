Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

