Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 320.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

