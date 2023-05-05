Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.