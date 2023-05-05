Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

