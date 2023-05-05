Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $282.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

