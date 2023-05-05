AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About AMERISAFE



AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

