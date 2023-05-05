Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

