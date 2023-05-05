Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.68.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

