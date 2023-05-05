AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

