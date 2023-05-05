Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

AMZN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

