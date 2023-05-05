Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

