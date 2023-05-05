Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.