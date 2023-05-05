Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.