Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $197,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,638,543 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

