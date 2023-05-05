Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $46,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.