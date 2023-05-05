Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $92,000 Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.33 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

