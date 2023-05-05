Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $35,000 in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,874,000 after purchasing an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

