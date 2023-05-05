Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

