Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,880. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

