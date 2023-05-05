Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.