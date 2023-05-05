Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.