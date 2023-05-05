Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 600 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DDS opened at $283.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day moving average is $338.68. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

