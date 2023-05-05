Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $5.91 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

