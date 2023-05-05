Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $190.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

