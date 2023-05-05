AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $40,186,637 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

