Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

