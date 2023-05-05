Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

