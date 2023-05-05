Bailard Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,082,000 after acquiring an additional 718,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.