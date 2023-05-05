Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

