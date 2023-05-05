Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
