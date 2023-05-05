BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Acquires $84,060.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.