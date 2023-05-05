BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

BWA stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

